Rewards for Information on Hamas Financial Networks: Uncovering the Web of Financing

The United States Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program is seeking to disrupt the financial mechanisms of the Foreign Terrorist Organization Hamas, offering a substantial reward of up to $10 million for information that leads to this objective.

Under this reward offer, the Department is particularly interested in receiving information about individuals involved in the financial facilitation of Hamas. These individuals include Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah.

Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, known as “Hamza,” is a Hamas financier based in Sudan. He has not only managed numerous companies within Hamas’s investment portfolio but has also been involved in transferring significant funds to the organization. One notable transfer was approximately $20 million, which included direct funds to senior Hamas financial officer Mahir Jawad Yunis Salah, who is designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. Hamza’s money laundering and revenue-generating network for Hamas involves Al Rowad Real Estate Development based in Sudan, which was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in May 2022. Additionally, Hamza has established financial ties with al-Qa’ida and companies connected to Usama bin Laden in Sudan.

Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah are all Hamas operatives involved in Hamas’s investment network in Türkiye.

Alshawa, based in Türkiye, holds the position of Chief Executive Officer for Trend GYO and has also served as a board member for various Hamas investment portfolio companies.

Jahleb, also based in Türkiye, acts as the secretary for Hamas’s investment portfolio, coordinating various activities for Hamas-controlled companies and officials.

Jadallah, based in Türkiye, serves on the boards of several investment portfolio companies.

Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah is a longtime Hamas operative with strong connections to Iranian entities. He has played a role in transferring tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including funds directed towards Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassim Brigades.

In recognition of their involvement in Hamas’s financial networks, all five individuals were designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists under Executive Order 13224 by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on October 18, 2023. This order specifically targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

It is important to note that the U.S. Department of State designated Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in October 1997 and as an SDGT entity in October 2001.

The Rewards for Justice Program seeks to identify and disrupt various sources of revenue for Hamas and its key financial facilitation mechanisms. This includes targeting major Hamas donors or financial facilitators, financial institutions or exchange houses involved in Hamas transactions, businesses or investments owned or controlled by Hamas or its financiers, front companies engaged in international procurement of technology supporting Hamas, and criminal schemes benefiting the organization.

For more information on this reward offer, visit the Rewards for Justice website. Individuals with information on these or other Hamas financial facilitators are encouraged to contact Rewards for Justice via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. Any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Rewards for Justice has a long-standing history of success, having paid out over $250 million to more than 125 individuals worldwide since its establishment in 1984. These rewards have been given to individuals who have provided actionable information to help resolve threats to U.S. national security. Stay updated on the program by following us on X/Twitter at RFJ_USA.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of the Rewards for Justice Program?

A: The Rewards for Justice Program aims to disrupt the financial mechanisms of the Foreign Terrorist Organization Hamas by offering substantial rewards for information that leads to this objective.

Q: Who are the individuals that the program seeks information on?

A: The program is particularly interested in individuals involved in the financial facilitation of Hamas, including Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah.

Q: What are some notable details about these individuals?

A: Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, also known as “Hamza,” is a Sudan-based Hamas financier with extensive ties to both Hamas and al-Qa’ida. Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah are Hamas operatives based in Türkiye, involved in Hamas’s investment network. Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah is a long-time Hamas operative with close links to Iranian entities.

Q: How were these individuals designated?

A: The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated all five individuals as Specially Designated Global Terrorists under Executive Order 13224 on October 18, 2023.

Q: What actions are the Rewards for Justice Program targeting?

A: The program aims to identify and disrupt various aspects of Hamas’ financial networks, including sources of revenue, major donors and financial facilitators, financial institutions involved in Hamas transactions, businesses owned or controlled by Hamas, front companies procuring technology for Hamas, and criminal schemes benefiting the organization.

Q: How can individuals with information reach out to the program?

A: Individuals with information on Hamas financial facilitators, including the individuals mentioned, can contact Rewards for Justice via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information provided will be treated confidentially.