A Bold Activist Goes Missing During Hamas Assault, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Peace

Amidst the chaos and violence during the recent Hamas assault in Israel, peace activist Avital Brown reached out to her close friend, Vivian Silver. Known for her unwavering dedication to fostering peace and understanding between Jews and Arabs, Silver lived near the volatile Gaza Strip.

Brown’s heart sank when she received a harrowing text message from Silver, describing the chaos and terror unfolding around her. Moments later, Brown replied, but the message went unanswered. Silver’s fate remains unknown, with fears that she may have been captured or killed by the militants and taken to Gaza, a place she held deep knowledge and compassion for.

Silver’s impact on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be understated. She dedicated nearly half a century to improving the lives of Palestinians and striving for a shared society. Whether it was providing support to cancer-stricken Gazan residents, ensuring fair payment for Arab laborers working at her kibbutz, or leading peaceful rallies with Women Wage Peace, Silver was a titanic figure in the pursuit of peace.

The outpouring of concern and grief from those who knew Silver speaks volumes about her character and the impact she made. Palestinians and Israelis alike mourn her absence, recognizing her as a beloved friend and ally.

In these uncertain times, Silver’s family, friends, and fellow activists anxiously await news of her whereabouts. While hope remains, the lack of information only deepens their concerns. Her son, Yonathan Zeigan, expressed the possibility that she may be trapped in her own home or held captive in Gaza.

As the search for answers continues, Gershon Baskin, an activist who played a crucial role in the release of an Israeli soldier held captive by Hamas, shares his hope for Silver’s safe return. He believes that her captors will recognize her immense contributions to peace and will handle her with respect.

Silver’s story is one of personal sacrifice and unwavering determination. Born and raised in Winnipeg, she made her home in Israel in 1974. Throughout her life, she worked tirelessly for social justice, gender equality, and peace. Her efforts with the Negev Institute for Strategies of Peace and Development and Women Wage Peace earned her recognition and accolades.

In a 2018 blog post, reflecting on her decades of activism, Silver acknowledged the challenges faced by the peace movement. She decided to take a different path, seeking new ways to foster understanding and bridge divides.

Beyond her activism, Silver was a widow and a loving mother to two sons. Her commitment to peace extended beyond borders, as she championed causes that directly impacted the lives of people on both sides of the conflict.

As the search intensifies and the world hopes for Silver’s safe return, her legacy continues to inspire. She reminds us of the power of individual action in pursuit of peace, even in the face of immense challenges. The international community stands united in solidarity, eager for news of Vivian Silver’s safe return and the continued pursuit of peace in the region.

