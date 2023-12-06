Telangana Set to Witness a Historic Inauguration: Revanth Reddy Becomes the New Chief Minister

Telangana, a state known for its political vibrancy, is now set to witness a historic moment as Revanth Reddy takes oath as the new Chief Minister. This appointment comes after intense discussions within the Congress party, which is also considering having a Deputy Chief Minister from the Dalit community.

Revanth Reddy’s selection marks a new era for Telangana, making him the second Chief Minister after BRS chief K C Rao. Throughout his political career, Reddy has shown great determination and leadership, which ultimately led to this significant moment in his life. As he expresses his gratitude for this opportunity, he sets off to Delhi to prepare for the official inauguration.

The decision to appoint Reddy as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Telangana was made following careful consideration of all factors. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced this decision, emphasizing the party’s confidence in Reddy’s abilities. The discussions held by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with other party leaders played a crucial role in this selection.

While the focus now shifts to forming Reddy’s ministry, the party is also deliberating on the appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister. The Congress leadership is leaning towards choosing outgoing legislature party leader and Dalit representative Bhatti Vikramarka for this position, recognizing his experience and contributions. However, former Telangana Congress president Uttam Reddy, who won the assembly polls this time, is also vying for the role after his impressive electoral victory.

As the state eagerly awaits the swearing-in ceremony, Telangana is poised for an exciting future under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. His commitment to serving the people and his strong political acumen will undoubtedly shape the state’s progress.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Who is Revanth Reddy?

A: Revanth Reddy is a prominent politician and the President of the Telangana Congress party. He has now been appointed as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Q: Who was the previous Chief Minister of Telangana?

A: The previous Chief Minister of Telangana was K C Rao, also known as KCR, who served for two terms from 2014 to 2023.

Q: Is there a possibility of a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister in Telangana?

A: Yes, the Congress party is considering the appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister from the Dalit community to further promote inclusivity and representation in the government.

Q: Who are the contenders for the post of Deputy Chief Minister?

A: The main contenders for the post of Deputy Chief Minister in Telangana are Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Reddy. Both have strong credentials and are being considered by the Congress party leadership.