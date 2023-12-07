Revanth Reddy Set to Assume Office as Telangana Chief Minister, Ensuring Promises Fulfilled

Amid great anticipation, Anumula Revanth Reddy, the President of Telangana Congress, is poised to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana in a splendid ceremony held at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium. The event promises to be a momentous occasion with approximately one lakh people expected to attend.

Revanth Reddy will be accompanied by twelve ministers who will also take the oath of office. This esteemed group includes prominent figures such as Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha, and Jupally Krishna Rao. Additionally, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister and will join the Chief Minister-elect and the ministers in taking the oath.

Appropriately nicknamed ‘Tiger Revanth’ by his supporters, Revanth Reddy is renowned for his audacity in challenging the dominant figure of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, the leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). With his triumph, Congress has achieved power in Telangana for the first time since its formation in 2014.

The Chief Minister-elect will be graced with the presence of distinguished guests at the grand oath-taking ceremony. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, are expected to attend. The event is also anticipated to draw the participation of Congress chiefs from various states.

In a gesture of inclusivity, the invitation list for the ceremony extends to former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Their presence is a testament to the significance of Reddy’s ascendance to the position of Chief Minister.

Upon assuming office, Revanth Reddy has made it known that his first order of business will be to fulfill the promises made during the election campaign. One notable action will be the immediate employment of a 38-year-old woman, as pledged by the Chief Minister-elect.

With this momentous occasion, Telangana anticipates a new era under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, as he endeavors to bring forth positive change and realize the aspirations of the people of the state.

