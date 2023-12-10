Revanth Reddy Pays a Visit to KCR at Yashoda Hospital

In a surprising turn of events, the newly appointed chief minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, demonstrated his compassionate side by putting aside his longstanding rivalry with KCR. Despite their contentious history, Revanth made a gesture of goodwill by personally visiting KCR at Yashoda Hospital.

KCR had been admitted to the hospital after a recent accident in his bathroom resulted in a hip injury. Under the instructions of CM Revanth, the hospital has been ensuring that KCR receives top-notch medical care during his recovery.

The decision to visit his rival showcases Revanth’s commitment to rising above personal conflicts in the interest of humanity. The sight of Revanth at the hospital, prior to his meeting with KCR, quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

