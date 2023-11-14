Reuters Firmly Denies Prior Knowledge of Hamas Attack on Israel, Upholds Integrity of Journalistic Practices

LONDON, Nov 9 – In response to a report from media advocacy group HonestReporting, Reuters, an internationally renowned news organization, has vehemently refuted any insinuation that it possessed prior knowledge of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians and soldiers. The organization categorically states that it did not embed journalists with Hamas on the mentioned date nor was it aware of the impending assault.

“We have taken note of the report by HonestReporting and the allegations directed towards two freelance photographers who contributed to Reuters’ coverage of the Oct. 7 attack,” stated Reuters. “However, we want to make it absolutely clear that Reuters had no foreknowledge of the attack or any involvement with Hamas on Oct 7.”

To provide the necessary context, Reuters obtained photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who happened to be present at the border in the morning of Oct. 7. It is important to note that Reuters did not have any pre-existing relationship with these photographers. Furthermore, the photographs published by Reuters were captured a couple of hours after Hamas launched rockets towards southern Israel and over 45 minutes after Israel reported incidents of gunmen crossing the border.

In a crucial clarification, Reuters affirms that none of its staff journalists were present at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article. This assertion firmly asserts the organization’s commitment to accurate and unbiased reporting.

Reuters, as a trusted source of journalism, upholds its principles of reporting news with utmost integrity and professionalism. It maintains that its practices ensure a robust verification process to avoid any inadvertent bias. The organization prides itself on its commitment to delivering reliable information to its readers.

