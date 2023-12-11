Retribution and Deep Grudges: Unveiling the Truth behind the Assassination of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, the recent assassination of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has revealed a complex web of retribution and deep-seated grudges. The arrest and interrogation of the alleged shooters, Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji, has shed light on the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and their motives behind the ruthless act.

According to investigators, the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate had accused Gogamedi of abandoning the protests against the encounter killing of their close associate, gangster Anandpal Singh, in 2017. Furthermore, they alleged that Gogamedi had dishonestly taken control of the funds that were collected in Singh’s name during those protests. This sense of betrayal fueled a bitter grudge between the two parties.

Adding fuel to the fire, the syndicate discovered a close connection between Rohit Godara, a trusted aide of Bishnoi, and Anandpal Singh’s daughter. This revelation intensified the animosity that had been brewing within the syndicate for the past six years. Investigators believe that this deep-rooted grudge played a significant role in the planning and execution of Gogamedi’s assassination.

Contrary to earlier speculations, the recent developments dismiss theories suggesting a caste angle to the killing. Instead, they point towards a convergence of personal vendetta and retribution as the primary motives behind the heinous act.

The plot to assassinate Gogamedi appears to have been in the works for quite some time. Godara, who is currently in hiding in a foreign country, allegedly assigned his loyal associate, Virendra Charan, to carry out the task shortly after the state elections. The go-ahead for this operation supposedly came from both Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Charan, in turn, began searching for professional hitmen who were willing to take on such a high-risk job. Eventually, he found an ideal candidate in Rohit Rathod, who had shared a cell with Charan in Ajmer jail during a previous rape case. Interestingly, Rathod was a third-year LLB student at JNU in Jaipur at the time of his arrest.

“In 2017, Rathod was taken into custody for a case involving sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. About two months ago, Charan contacted him and instructed him to create a profile on the secure chat application Signal,” shared a senior police officer.

With each new detail that emerges, the complex tapestry of revenge and grudges becomes clearer, painting a chilling picture of what drove the assailants to carry out the ruthless act against Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Karni Sena National President.

