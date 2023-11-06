Petraeus: Hamas Attack on Israel Surpasses 9/11 Terrorist Attack

Retired US General David Petraeus has stated that the recent attack by Hamas on Israel far exceeds the magnitude of the 9/11 terrorist attack in terms of casualties. Petraeus, who led America’s military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, made the comparison while discussing the proportionality of the Palestinian terror strike that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israelis. According to Petraeus, if the United States had suffered a loss of over 40,000 lives instead of the approximately 3,000 in the 9/11 attacks, the impact would have been similar to what Israel experienced.

While acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Petraeus also cautioned Israel about its future actions, urging careful consideration similar to what the United States had to do in the aftermath of 9/11. He highlighted that some actions taken by the US during the “war on terror” are now viewed differently, suggesting that Israel should be mindful of potential future implications.

Furthermore, Petraeus commended the sophisticated intelligence network of Hamas, stating that the success of their recent attack is due to their dramatic improvement in operational capabilities, which allowed them to evade Israel’s intelligence gathering efforts. He also questioned Israel’s next steps in the event of a successful invasion of Gaza, emphasizing the challenge of governing a densely populated territory with over 2 million Palestinians.

Petraeus expressed his surprise at the lack of prior knowledge Israel and the US had about the devastating attack orchestrated by Hamas. Notably, he is not the only authority to draw comparisons between the recent attack and 9/11. Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also referred to it as “our 9/11,” describing it as an even worse attack.

The remarks made by Petraeus shed light on the gravity of the recent Hamas attack on Israel and emphasize the importance of carefully considering the consequences of military actions in such situations.