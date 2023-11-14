Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown on Free Speech: Retired Teacher Sentenced to Death

A retired teacher in Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to death for expressing his opinions online, raising concerns about the country’s escalating crackdown on free speech. Muhammad al-Ghamdi, a 54-year-old former teacher, was found guilty of criticizing corruption and human rights violations in five tweets. His brother and Human Rights Watch have confirmed the sentence.

This tragic case highlights the severe consequences individuals face for speaking out against the Saudi government. Al-Ghamdi was arrested last year and denied access to a lawyer during his trial. He was convicted under several articles of Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism law, such as undermining religion or justice, supporting a terrorist ideology, communicating with a terrorist entity, and publishing false news with the intention of executing a terrorist crime.

The sentencing of a retired teacher to death for expressing peaceful opinions on social media showcases the alarming lengths to which Saudi Arabia’s repression has escalated. Joey Shea, a Saudi Arabia researcher at Human Rights Watch, rightly remarked that this verdict signifies a terrifying new stage in Saudi repression.

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights reports that Saudi Arabia has already executed at least 92 people this year. ALQST, a UK-based human rights organization, documented 148 executions in Saudi Arabia in 2022 alone—an alarming increase compared to the previous year.

This latest death sentence serves as a grim reminder that the Saudi government is intensifying its crackdown on freedom of speech. Lina Alhathloul, head of monitoring and advocacy at ALQST, emphasizes that this harsh punishment sends a sinister message that no one is safe, and even a simple tweet can result in death.

Al-Ghamdi’s brother, Saeed, a prominent Saudi Islamic scholar and government critic living in the United Kingdom, believes that the severity of the sentence is a deliberate attempt to punish him as well. He states that he has repeatedly refused to return to Saudi Arabia, and the death sentence against his brother may be retribution for his activism.

CNN reached out to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Interior for comment, but no response has been received at the time of publication.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What were the tweets about?

The retired teacher, Muhammad al-Ghamdi, criticized corruption and human rights violations in his tweets.

2. What charges was he convicted under?

Al-Ghamdi was convicted under the counterterrorism law of Saudi Arabia. Specifically, he was charged with undermining religion or justice, supporting a terrorist ideology, communicating with a terrorist entity, and publishing false news with the intention of executing a terrorist crime.

3. How many executions have occurred in Saudi Arabia this year?

According to the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, at least 92 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia so far this year.

4. Has there been a crackdown on free speech in Saudi Arabia?

Yes, there has been an escalating crackdown on free speech in the country. This case is just one example of the severe consequences individuals face for expressing their opinions.

5. Why does the brother believe the sentence is retaliatory?

The brother, Saeed al-Ghamdi, who is a Saudi Islamic scholar and government critic, believes that the severity of his brother’s sentence is a deliberate attempt to punish him as well. He claims that the Saudi authorities have repeatedly asked him to return to Saudi Arabia, but he has refused to do so.