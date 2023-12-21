Retired Fisherman Claims Unusual Find in Remote Waters

Retired Fisherman Discovers Mysterious Object in South Australian Waters

A retired fisherman from Australia has made an intriguing claim, stating that he stumbled upon a large object believed to be a part from the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. The retired fisherman, Kit Olver, shared his startling discovery, which adds a new twist to one of the world’s most baffling aviation mysteries.

Unlike previous reports, there are no quotes from Olver detailing his find. Instead, it can be described as a wing section of a jet airliner. The exact location where Olver made the discovery remains undisclosed, but it was reportedly off the coast of South Australia. This revelation comes nearly nine years after the Malaysia Airlines plane vanished on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, carrying 239 passengers onboard.

Mr. Olver claims that he came across the wing section during a deep-sea fishing expedition back in October 2014, just months after the ill-fated flight disappeared. Accompanying him during this expedition was George Currie, the only other surviving member of the trawler crew. As they attempted to pull up the mysterious object, they encountered considerable difficulty due to its immense size and weight. Ultimately, the wing section proved too large to bring aboard their vessel, and they were forced to cut their expensive net.

Having held this secret for nearly a decade, Olver felt compelled to come forward with his story to provide closure and assistance to the families affected by the MH370 tragedy. He reached out to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to report his findings, only to be informed that the object may have been a part of a shipping container from a Russian vessel. In light of recent events, Olver hopes the AMSA will reconsider their assessment and conduct a thorough search of the area in question.

This revelation adds another layer of intrigue to the mystery surrounding Flight MH370. Despite extensive search efforts undertaken by Malaysia, China, and Australia in the southern Indian Ocean, no concrete evidence or wreckage has been found to date. The search operation cost the three countries a staggering amount of $133 million.

While Olver’s discovery requires further investigation and verification, it is a reminder that the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 still captivates the world’s attention and continues to inspire speculation and hope for answers that may bring closure to the grieving families.