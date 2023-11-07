India Urges Global Community to Uphold Rules-Based Order in the Fight Against Terrorism

India has emphasized at the United Nations General Assembly that political convenience should not dictate responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the global community to respect the rules-based order and the UN Charter. He further highlighted the importance of solidarity in addressing these global challenges.

While not specifically naming any countries, Jaishankar’s remarks can be interpreted as a subtle reference to ongoing tensions between India and Canada, as well as the border disputes with Pakistan. India has been involved in a diplomatic row with Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that “agents of Delhi” were involved in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

India has unequivocally denied these allegations and criticized Canada for its failure to act on specific evidence regarding criminal activities originating from its soil. The Indian government has also raised concerns about politically motivated hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada. These issues are particularly significant as the country’s Sikh community, which holds significant political influence, is expected to play a major role in Canada’s next general election.

In addition to addressing the India-Canada dispute, Jaishankar stressed the importance of territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. He called for a unified approach in tackling terrorism and extremism, where political considerations should not override principled responses.

India also used the opportunity to reiterate its demand for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Jaishankar emphasized India’s role in amplifying the voices of the Global South during the G20 Summit and called for the Security Council to be made more contemporary and representative of the current global dynamics.

In conclusion, India’s message to the United Nations General Assembly emphasizes the need for a principled response to terrorism and extremism and calls for respect for the rules-based order. It also highlights ongoing tensions with Canada and Pakistan, underscoring the importance of upholding territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. India’s push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council reflects its desire for greater global representation and decision-making power.