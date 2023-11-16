Resorts in Mexico Brace for Hurricane Norma as Baja California Under Threat

As Hurricane Norma approaches the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, resorts in Los Cabos are taking urgent measures to prepare for the incoming storm. The hurricane is expected to make landfall on Saturday, causing concern among residents and businesses in the region. At the same time, Hurricane Tammy looms in the Atlantic, posing a threat to the islands of the Lesser Antilles.

The people of Cabo San Lucas have been busy nailing plywood sheets over their windows, while government authorities have put up banners warning against crossing gullies and stream beds. Norma regained strength on Friday, becoming a major storm once again. However, by early Saturday, it had weakened slightly and was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of 100 mph (155 km/h) and a movement speed of 8 mph.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Norma is expected to continue on its current path before turning to the northeast and slowing down through Monday. This slow pace raises concerns of severe flooding, as the hurricane is predicted to dump significant amounts of rainfall in southern Baja California and parts of Sinaloa state. The national civil protection agency reported that around 1,500 people sought shelter in Baja California by Saturday morning.

The Los Cabos Civil Defense agency has urged residents to stay indoors and remain cautious as winds and rain intensify. Emergency workers have been busy evacuating people from low-lying areas and relocating them to shelters to ensure their safety. While hotels in Los Cabos, popular among foreign tourists, are currently about three-quarters full, there has been no significant exodus of visitors, according to Maribel Collins, the tourism secretary of Baja California Sur state.

Flights in and out of Los Cabos have been canceled, leaving tourists with no means of departure. Airports in the area have also been closed by the local civil defense office. Despite these challenges, the local hotel association estimates that approximately 40,000 tourists are still present in Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo as of Friday. For some visitors, like a couple from San Diego, the postponement of their sports fishing tournament has left them with no choice but to stay.

As a precautionary measure, the local port has been closed to navigation, and boats have been taken out of the water, ensuring their safety during the storm. Beaches have been ordered closed, and Guard troops have been deployed to clear people from the seashore. Additionally, the federal government has dispatched 500 marines to assist with storm preparations, and up to 39 emergency shelters could be opened if necessary.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, and the forecast track suggests that a weakened Norma will move towards the Pacific coast of mainland Mexico as a tropical storm. While Norma is expected to weaken slightly as it nears land, it is not anticipated to lose its intensity as much as previously forecasted.

