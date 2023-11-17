Resignations Shake Prestigious Art Exhibition as Political Debates Intensify

The future of Documenta, one of the world’s most esteemed contemporary art exhibitions, is uncertain following the resignation of its entire selection team. The team, responsible for choosing the next curator for the exhibition’s 2027 edition, stepped down due to disagreements with administrators regarding the Israel-Hamas War. These resignations have raised concerns about the scheduled start date for Documenta in 2027, which may need to be postponed.

The recent resignations came in the wake of ongoing debates surrounding the war in Israel and Gaza and its impact on the art world. Simon Njami, Gong Yan, Kathrin Rhomberg, and María Inés Rodríguez, all museum directors and curators, explained their decision to step aside through an open letter. They expressed the belief that the current political climate in Germany makes it impossible to stage an art show that allows for diverse perspectives and discourses.

Documenta acknowledged the challenges faced by the search committee in a news release. The exhibition board and staff will now focus on finding a way to proceed with the selection process given the fraught nature of the discussions surrounding the war, growing antisemitism in Germany, and the polarized debates among the public.

This crisis at Documenta reflects a broader trend in Europe’s art world, where discussions about Israel and Gaza have become increasingly divisive. Some institutions have chosen to postpone shows by artists who have been critical of Israel. For example, the Folkwang Museum in Germany ended its collaboration with Anaïs Duplan, a Haitian curator based in the United States, just before his scheduled exhibition opened. The museum cited Duplan’s social media posts, which it deemed unacceptable and described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

Similarly, the Lisson Gallery in London canceled a show by Ai Weiwei, the renowned Chinese artist, after he made controversial remarks about the influence of the “Jewish community” in the United States. The cancellations of shows for artists and curators who express critical views have raised concerns in the artistic community.

Despite these cancellations, German politicians such as Claudia Roth, the country’s culture minister, argue that the idea of vetting artists based on their positions on Israel is unnecessary. While protecting artistic freedom is crucial, there are limits when it comes to hate speech, particularly amidst the rise of antisemitism in Germany.

Documenta, known as a “Museum of 100 Days,” was first established in 1955 as a response to the Nazis’ Degenerate Art Show. It aimed to bring avant-garde art from Europe and the rest of the world to Germany. However, the exhibition has faced challenges since its highly controversial 2022 edition, which sparked debates about antisemitism, Palestinian activism, and Germany’s historical reckoning with its Nazi past.

Ranjit Hoskote, an Indian art critic and poet who resigned from the Documenta committee, expressed concerns about the impact of these debates on the exhibition’s core mission of being a forum for new ideas. He believes that German art institutions are losing sight of imagination and creativity as they become more single-issue focused.

