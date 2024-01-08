Residents Relocate as Conflict Escalates Between Ukraine and Russia

Amid escalating tensions and deadly cross-border attacks, residents in Russia’s Belgorod region are being evacuated to safer locations. The Ukrainian strikes on the border region have prompted approximately 300 residents of Belgorod city to temporarily move to accommodation centers in other cities within the region.

In an unprecedented move, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov offered assistance to Belgorod residents concerned about the increasing attacks from Ukraine. This marks a rare acknowledgment by Russian authorities of the dangers their citizens face due to the ongoing conflict.

The recent surge in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod follows Russia’s significant air assault on Ukraine on December 29. The retaliatory strikes on Belgorod resulted in at least 25 casualties, further escalating the violence at the start of the new year.

Governor Gladkov revealed that 1,300 applications have been received to send children from Belgorod to school camps in safer regions such as Voronezh, Kaluga, Tambov, and Yaroslavl, which are located at a distance from the conflict zone. Belgorod authorities have also commenced restoration works in the aftermath of the attacks and have pledged to keep residents informed about the progress.

Meanwhile, Russia continues its military offensive with air strikes across Ukraine. The latest series of attacks targeted regions in the east, center, south, and west of Ukraine, resulting in multiple casualties. Ukraine’s National Police reported that Russia used 59 drones and missiles during the attack, of which 18 cruise missiles and eight drones were intercepted by Ukraine’s Air Force.

The relentless targeting of Russian regions near the border by Ukraine is an ongoing pattern in the conflict. The December 30 attack on Belgorod is believed to be one of the deadliest incidents thus far. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks, stating that Russia had employed various types of weapons in these “terrorist strikes,” and promising a military response.

These strikes have brought the reality of war closer to home for Belgorod residents. Many now acknowledge that the conflict has reached their doorstep, causing fear and uncertainty. The local population has voiced their concerns and reached out to officials for assistance in finding safer locations.

The evacuation efforts, initiated by Governor Gladkov, have been in motion since Friday. Residents have traveled considerable distances, up to 100 miles, in search of refuge. Additionally, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence claimed to have conducted an operation in Belgorod region, destroying a Russian stronghold and mining key roads. The operation was strategically aimed at disrupting Russian positions.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has not spared the Belgorod region over the years. In 2023, the Freedom of Russia Legion, an anti-Putin group aligned with the Ukrainian army, launched a surprise attack on the region, temporarily gaining control of a border post. This event showcased the tensions between pro-Ukrainian Russians and the Kremlin.

As the conflict intensifies, the safety and well-being of residents in the Belgorod region remain a pressing concern. The actions taken to evacuate and relocate individuals are a crucial step towards protecting civilians caught in the crossfire, and a stark reminder of the far-reaching impact of the ongoing conflict.

