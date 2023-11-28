Rescue Operation Successfully Reaches Trapped Workers in Himalayan Tunnel

Rescuers have achieved a major breakthrough in the operation to save 41 men trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas. The incident occurred on November 12 when a tunnel being constructed in India’s Uttarakhand state collapsed, leaving the workers stranded amidst a pile of rubble.

After facing numerous challenges and setbacks during the evacuation process, the rescue team managed to successfully drill through to the trapped men. The heavy machinery used for drilling had broken down at one point, prompting workers to employ alternative, riskier methods to gain access to those inside.

After 17 days of continuous efforts, the drilling was finally completed, providing an exit point for the trapped men. In addition to the drilling, the rescue team had also been attempting to reach the workers from above through the unstable mountain terrain. However, it was the drilling method that proved to be the most effective.

With the completion of the drilling, a large pipe was inserted into the tunnel to facilitate the safe extraction of the workers. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his optimism, stating that the workers would soon be rescued and reunited with their families.

Indrajeet Kumar, whose brothers were among those trapped, expressed the hopeful anticipation of the families waiting at the entrance of the tunnel. They have been informed to be ready for their loved ones to receive necessary medical assistance.

The moment of success outside the tunnel was filled with jubilant scenes as workers smiled, celebrated, and even broke into song. The well-being of the trapped workers has remained a top priority, as they have been provided with food, water, and oxygen through a pipe inserted into the debris. Regular communication with doctors on-site has helped keep their spirits up.

The tunnel is part of an ambitious transportation project initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known as the Char Dham Highway route. This endeavor aims to enhance the country’s transport infrastructure and improve access to important Hindu pilgrimage sites in the region.

As the rescue operation reaches its final stages, the focus now shifts to ensuring the safe return of all the trapped workers. Families and well-wishers continue to pray for their swift and complete recovery.

