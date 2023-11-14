New Earthquake in Nepal Leaves Rescue Workers Struggling to Find Survivors

Rescue operations are underway in Nepal following a devastating earthquake that has left rescue workers grappling to uncover survivors trapped under collapsed houses. The earthquake, the most powerful one to hit the region in eight years, has resulted in the deaths of at least 137 people and has caused significant damage in the area. The epicenter of the quake was located in the Jajarkot region in western Nepal and occurred at 11:47 p.m. local time on Friday.

The magnitude of the earthquake has been measured differently by various organizations. Nepal’s National Seismological Centre reported a magnitude of 6.4, while the German Research Centre for Geosciences recorded it as 5.7, and the U.S. Geological Survey measured it at 5.6. Despite not being classified as a severe earthquake, the poor quality of construction in the affected area and the timing of the quake while people were sleeping have resulted in significant damage and loss of life.

Rescue efforts have been hindered by landslides blocking roads, making it difficult for emergency teams to reach affected areas. Helicopters and small planes are being mobilized to assist in the rescue efforts. However, authorities anticipate that the process will be slow and challenging due to the remote location of some villages and the need to clear blocked roads.

This earthquake is the deadliest in Nepal since 2015 when two earthquakes claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people. The previous disaster resulted in the destruction of whole towns, historic sites, and a significant number of houses. The estimated cost to the economy was $6 billion.

As rescue work continues, there is an urgent appeal for help from the government and affected communities. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has flown to the area along with an army medical team to oversee search, rescue, and relief efforts. The prime minister’s office is urging political parties, social workers, and the public to contribute funds for providing essential supplies such as food, water, clothes, and tents to the survivors.

In the midst of this tragedy, neighboring countries have shown solidarity with Nepal. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sadness over the loss of lives and damage in Nepal. He assured the people of Nepal that India is ready to extend all possible assistance.

As the rescue operations continue, it is crucial for humanitarian efforts to be supported by donations, both from organizations and individuals, to aid the affected communities.