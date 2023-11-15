Trapped Workers in Himalayan Tunnel Collapse Await Rescue

A daring mission is currently underway in northern India to save a group of workers who are trapped in a collapsed tunnel. The incident occurred on Sunday as the workers were involved in the construction of a mountain tunnel as part of the ambitious Himalayan highway project in Uttarkashi.

Authorities estimate that up to 40 workers were inside the tunnel when a section of the passage leading to the entrance caved in. The trapped individuals are now confined behind a pile of rubble, facing challenges such as limited oxygen and water supply.

Efforts are underway to communicate and provide support to the trapped workers. “We are in touch with the men inside. All of them are alright and we are communicating with them,” assures Arpan Yaduvanshi, Uttarkashi’s superintendent of police. Oxygen and water are being supplied to the workers through the debris.

Photos and videos from the site depict a large machine excavating the dark tunnel while rescue officials gather by the entrance. Both state and national disaster officials have joined forces with local police to aid in the rescue operation.

Anuj Kumar, the Uttarkashi Circle Officer, states that rescue workers have successfully cleared about 20 meters (65 feet) of debris, but still have another 40 meters (130 feet) to go. It is estimated that it will take another day or so to completely clear the collapse.

The tunnel is a crucial part of the Char Dham Highway project initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This extensive initiative aims to enhance connectivity in Uttarakhand, improving access to significant pilgrimage locations in the state. The project spans approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and connects India’s capital, New Delhi, to Uttarakhand.

India has witnessed various construction disasters in recent months due to its rapid infrastructure development and substantial investments in its transport network. This unfortunate incident follows similar tragedies, including the collapse of a bridge under construction in Mizoram, resulting in multiple worker fatalities, and the collapse of a four-lane concrete bridge being built across the River Ganges in Bihar.

As rescue efforts continue, the thoughts and hopes of the nation are with the trapped workers and their families, longing for their safe rescue from the perilous situation.

