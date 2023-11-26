Rescue Operation Launched as Cargo Ship Sinks Amid Mediterranean Storm

A daring rescue mission is currently underway after a cargo ship tragically sank off the coast of Lesbos, Greece while battling the powerful Storm Oliver. The vessel, named Raptor and flying the flag of Comoros, was en route from Dekheila, Egypt to Istanbul, Turkey when it encountered treacherous conditions, causing it to capsize and take on water with 14 crew members aboard.

The Greek coastguard, aided by five cargo ships, three coast guard vessels, air force and navy helicopters, as well as a navy frigate, has taken charge of the extensive rescue efforts. So far, only one crew member has been found and safely rescued from the sea. The individual was swiftly airlifted by a navy helicopter amidst gale force winds and transported to Lisbon General Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Raptor’s distress began in the early hours of Sunday, when it reported a mechanical failure and subsequently issued a Mayday call to authorities. By 8:20am, the ship vanished from radar, leading officials to suspect that the weight of its cargo, consisting primarily of salt, caused it to list and eventually sink.

According to the operating company of the ill-fated ship, based in Lebanon, the crew members hailed from various nationalities including Syrian, Indian, and Egyptian.

Amidst this grave incident, Greece continues to grapple with relentless storms that have caused catastrophic flooding and devastation in recent months. Storm Oliver, also known as Bettina, has exacerbated an already dire situation, prompting the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) to issue an emergency weather warning classifying the weather phenomenon as “dangerous”. The relentless downpours from previous storms, such as Storm Daniel, have inflicted significant damage on Greece’s agricultural heartland, resulting in the loss of crops and tens of thousands of farm animals.

As the authorities press on with the rescue operation and the nation braces itself for more extreme weather, the primary focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of the remaining 13 crew members still missing at sea.