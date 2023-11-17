A Race Against Time: Efforts Underway to Rescue Trapped Explorer in Turkish Cave

An urgent mission has been launched to rescue Mark Dickey, an experienced cave researcher from New York, who fell ill during a mapping expedition in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Dickey, suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding, found himself trapped over 3,000 feet underground, prompting an international team of more than 170 rescuers to mobilize and set up an intricate medical relay system to aid in his rescue. However, the process is proving to be a challenging and time-consuming endeavor.

At present, rescue crews are eagerly awaiting approval from medical professionals before proceeding with the evacuation. Recep Salci, the head of Turkey’s disaster relief agency’s search and rescue department, expressed, “The moment we get the go-ahead from the medical team, we will start the evacuation.” Tulga Sener, the medical coordinator of the rescue, revealed that small “medical camps” have been established throughout the cave shaft, along with a “mini laboratory” to closely monitor Dickey’s condition as he is carefully brought to the surface.

Although the exact duration of the extraction remains uncertain, it is largely dependent on Dickey’s health and strength. The primary concern revolves around whether he will be able to exit the cave unaided, require assistance from others, or necessitate transportation on a stretcher. Salci provided an estimate, stating, “If he comes up on a stretcher it could last 10 days. If he is assisted up, then we plan to bring him up in four or five days.”

Dickey has already received vital medical support, receiving intravenous fluids and four liters of blood to address his bleeding and fluid loss. Rotating teams, comprising a doctor and several others, are diligently monitoring his condition. Encouragingly, Dickey has stopped vomiting and has even managed to consume food, according to reports from a New Jersey-based cave rescue group with which he is affiliated.

The solidarity displayed within the caving community has been remarkable. Rescuers from various European countries have joined forces to aid in the extraction effort, demonstrating the tight-knit nature of this global network of cave explorers. The European Cave Rescue Association has emphasized Dickey’s expertise as both an experienced caver and a cave rescuer, highlighting his critical role in the intricate evacuation plan. The association revealed that the cave has been divided into seven levels, with different rescue teams assigned to each section to facilitate a coordinated operation.

Dickey expressed deep gratitude to the Turkish government for their swift response in providing crucial medical supplies, which he believes ultimately saved his life. A video shared by the Turkish government showed Dickey standing and moving within the cave, indicating signs of improvement and offering hope amidst this challenging situation.

As the race against time continues, Dickey’s rescue remains paramount. The joint efforts of international rescuers, medical professionals, and cave experts exemplify the determination and compassion underlying every mission to save a life in the most unexpected and treacherous environments.