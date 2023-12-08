Senate Republicans Propose Stricter Border Restrictions, Testing Bipartisan Negotiations

Senate Republicans have put forward a new set of demands regarding border policy changes, a move that Democrats have been hesitant to embrace. The GOP proposal seeks to ban class-based “parole,” a method used by the White House to establish legal entry pathways and manage the influx of migrants at the border. Under the new offer, the administration’s ability to extend parole for migrants would be prohibited, affecting not only border crossers but also Afghans and Ukrainians authorized to reside in the U.S. due to humanitarian reasons.

Furthermore, the Republican offer includes the revival of a policy known as Title 42, which grants the creation of a new expulsion authority. In addition, the proposal suggests implementing metrics to automate a border shutdown, suspending the acceptance of migrants once the numbers surpass a certain threshold.

Republicans also aim to limit the administration’s parole authority in releasing migrants from detention, making mandatory electronic monitoring for those not detained, including children. They are also seeking to establish a transit ban and nationwide expedited removal authority, a return to a Trump-era policy discontinued by the Biden administration in 2021.

While the GOP’s counteroffer has injected momentum into the negotiations, reintroducing policies previously rejected by Democrats has raised doubts about the feasibility of reaching a bipartisan agreement before Congress adjourns for the year. At the very least, it highlights the significant gaps that persist in crafting a border deal that would unlock substantial funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Despite rumors of a final draft, an aide to lead Republican negotiator Sen. James Lankford emphasized that there is no definitive version yet. Lankford’s aide affirmed that the exchange of proposals has been ongoing for several weeks. The senator from Oklahoma, along with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), had a meeting on Thursday, agreeing to reconvene negotiations that have proven exceptionally challenging to conclude. Even if they manage to agree on policy changes in theory, transforming them into concrete legislative language remains an arduous task. Furthermore, the level of support any Senate-passed legislation would garner in the House remains uncertain.

Progressives and immigration advocates are not the sole source of opposition to the majority of the provisions presented by Republicans. Sen. Murphy has criticized previous GOP offers for effectively endorsing a complete border shutdown.

Rather than offering quotable remarks, Sen. Lankford, reflecting on the ongoing negotiations, stated, “We’re still swapping paper like we have been. It’s not just about parole; it’s a question of how we handle the daily release of thousands of individuals.”

Spokespeople for the other negotiating senators declined to comment on the matter.