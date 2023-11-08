Tragic Bus Accident Claims 21 Lives Near Venice

A devastating bus accident near the iconic city of Venice has taken a tragic toll on the lives of 21 people, including two children. The incident occurred when a bus carrying foreign tourists, including Ukrainians, fell from an elevated street in the Mestre borough, opposite the historic old city of Venice.

The crash resulted in at least 18 additional injuries, with four individuals in serious condition. The scene of the accident was described as “apocalyptic” by Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, who expressed deep sadness and declared the city’s mourning for the numerous victims.

Authorities reported that the bus plummeted just a few meters before crashing near Mestre’s railway tracks, where it subsequently caught fire. Emergency crews swiftly responded to the scene to provide assistance and initiate rescue operations.

In the wake of this horrific incident, Premier Giorgia Meloni shared her profound sorrow and offered condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. The local community as well as the international community has united in grief, extending their support and solidarity during this difficult time.

As the investigations into the cause of the accident continue, questions surround the factors that led to the bus veering off the elevated street. Authorities are determined to uncover the truth and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future, emphasizing the importance of safety measures and thorough assessments of transportation services.

This heartbreaking accident serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life, the need for enhanced safety measures, and the importance of cherishing the time and experiences we share with loved ones. May the victims of this tragedy rest in peace, and may their families find strength and solace in the midst of this unimaginable loss.