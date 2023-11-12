Drunk American Tourists Discover Hidden Gem in Paris

Security guards doing their usual rounds at the Eiffel Tower were taken aback when they stumbled upon a surprising sight – two American tourists who apparently spent the night inside the iconic French landmark after a night of heavy drinking. Reports from various news outlets have confirmed this peculiar incident.

The guards found the inebriated men, still fast asleep, before the Eiffel Tower officially opened to the public on Monday morning. It seems that the men were so intoxicated that they unwittingly got themselves trapped in an area that was off-limits to visitors, situated between the tower’s second and third levels.

Sociéte d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (Sete), the operator of the Eiffel Tower, promptly informed the Paris prosecutor’s office about the situation. Sete has expressed its intention to file a complaint against the men, although they posed no immediate danger and were promptly handed over to the police.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the men had purchased tickets for Sunday evening, intending to enjoy the landmark but ended up never leaving the tower. They had indulged in alcohol, which likely attributed to their intoxication. Fortunately, no apparent damage occurred, and a trespassing fine was dismissed.

Neither Sete nor the prosecutor’s office provided further comments when contacted for this article.

This incident sheds light on the recurring issue of tourists misbehaving at famous landmarks worldwide. As seen in recent cases, such as a tourist disrespectfully climbing Rome’s Trevi Fountain to fill her water bottle and an English tourist defacing the Colosseum with a carved note, it is evident that some individuals fail to grasp the significance and historical value of these sites.

While these incidents may be alarming, they serve as a reminder of the importance of respecting and preserving cultural heritage. It is crucial for travelers to be responsible and mindful of their actions when visiting iconic landmarks, ensuring that future generations can continue to appreciate these treasures.

