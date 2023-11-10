Russian Paramilitary Group Wagner Suspected of Supplying Advanced Air Defense System to Hezbollah

US intelligence officials are concerned that the Russian paramilitary group known as Wagner could potentially provide the Lebanon-based terrorist organization Hezbollah with an advanced air defense system. This news comes as Hezbollah continues to launch missiles and mortars at Israel, posing a threat to open a second front in its war against Hamas. While American intelligence is currently monitoring conversations between Wagner and Hezbollah, there is no evidence suggesting that the transfer of the SA-22 air defense system, also known as the Pantsir, has already occurred.

The SA-22 is a short-range truck-mounted air defense battery that has the capability to take down a wide range of targets, including aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. It has been reported that a number of SA-22s have been deployed in Syria, with some being destroyed in previous Israeli strikes. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria for some time now, aiming to prevent advanced weaponry from being transferred to Hezbollah. Recent weeks have seen a series of alleged Israeli airstrikes on Syria’s Damascus and Aleppo airports, believed to be connected to these efforts.

Both Wagner and Hezbollah fighters have established a presence in Syria, where they were deployed to support Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad during the country’s lengthy civil war. Russia, a close ally of Syria, condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syria as “unacceptable” and warned that they could potentially escalate the Israel-Hamas conflict into a wider regional war. Despite this, Moscow ignored the fire from Syria that preceded the Israeli airstrikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was once an ally of Israel, has been critical of the Jewish state’s offensive and has called for aid to be provided to Gaza. He has repeatedly urged a ceasefire and even made a controversial remark comparing Israel’s blockade of Gaza to the Nazi blockade of Leningrad. Russia’s UN ambassador has also stated that Israel does not have the right to self-defense.

The Wagner private military company, which has been involved in conflicts outside of Russia’s borders, including Africa, Syria, and eastern Ukraine, has been a source of political turmoil. Although Wagner’s operations have served Putin’s political interests, it has also created internal rivalries and tensions. The founder of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a short-lived rebellion against Putin and was later killed in a suspicious plane crash widely believed to have been orchestrated by Moscow.