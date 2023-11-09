Saudi Arabia Puts Indirect Normalization Talks with Israel on Hold

Saudi Arabia has recently informed the Biden administration that it is freezing the US-brokered, indirect normalization talks with Israel. The reason behind this decision is the unwillingness of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government to make any concessions to the Palestinians. The Saudis believe that progress on the Palestinian issue is essential before moving ahead with normalizing ties with Israel.

This move by Saudi Arabia has confused Israel, as they believed that the Saudis were prepared to move forward with the normalization process without linking it to the progress on the Palestinian issue. However, far-right ministers in Netanyahu’s government, such as Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, have emphasized that Israel should not make any concessions to the Palestinians. Without progress in resolving the Palestinian conflict, there can be no progress in the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

While Netanyahu had previously indicated that he was open to gestures towards the Palestinians if it would facilitate a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, his far-right coalition partners have ruled out any compromise with the Palestinians. This has created a challenging situation for the Israeli government in trying to navigate the dynamics of the talks.

In recent weeks, the Saudis have increased their engagement with the Palestinians, including co-hosting an event on revamping the Israeli-Palestinian peace process at the United Nations General Assembly. This event aims to bring together important global stakeholders to reinvigorate the peace process. The current Israeli government’s refusal to entertain peace talks with the Palestinian Authority has further complicated the situation.

Despite their engagement with Israel, Saudi Arabia has assured the Palestinian Authority that they will not abandon the Palestinian cause. They have indicated that they are willing to depart from their long-held public stance against normalizing ties with Israel if progress can be made towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As the situation continues to evolve, both Saudi Arabia and Israel will need to find common ground and make concessions to move the normalization talks forward. Resolving the Palestinian conflict remains a fundamental factor in establishing lasting peace in the region.