Turkey Expels Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Amidst Allegations of Brutal Attacks

Recent reports claim that top Hamas officials, including leader Ismail Haniyeh, were “politely sent away” by Turkish authorities after details of the terrorist group’s brutalities against Israeli civilians emerged. While previous reports suggested that Haniyeh was in his office in Qatar during the attacks, it is now believed that he was in Istanbul on October 7. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim.

Turkey, which has had a strained relationship with Israel for years, has often provided a safe haven for Hamas leaders. President Recep Erdogan has maintained close contact with the Hamas leadership throughout the conflict. Although Turkey insisted that it only hosted Hamas’s political wing, Israel presented evidence in 2020 that members of Hamas’s military wing operated from an office in Istanbul under the supervision of Saleh al-Arouri.

This recent expulsion of Haniyeh and his entourage may indicate a shift in Turkey’s stance towards Hamas. The Turkish government likely wants to avoid being seen as a supporter of the terrorist group, especially in light of the brutal attacks on Israeli civilians that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of over 220.

Haniyeh, like many Hamas leaders, has spent years living away from the Gaza Strip, dividing his time between Qatar and Turkey. It is known that he and his family have amassed wealth through illegal trade and invested in real estate properties in both Gaza and Turkey.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise assault on the Jewish state. The Israeli government has responded with intensive strikes on Hamas targets, vowing to dismantle the terror group and remove it from power in Gaza. Thousands of rockets have been fired at towns and cities across Israel, resulting in the displacement of over 200,000 Israelis and attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

As tensions escalate and the possibility of a ground incursion looms, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to the ongoing violence and the roles played by countries like Turkey in supporting or distancing themselves from Hamas.