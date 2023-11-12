New Israeli-Saudi Agreement Keeps Hope for Palestinian Peace Alive

According to a recent report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his willingness to take steps that would maintain the possibility of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement within the framework of the normalization deal being brokered between Israel and Saudi Arabia. While Netanyahu has publicly stated that the Palestinians should be included in the agreement, he has not publicly acknowledged the extent to which he is willing to incorporate them into future peace negotiations.

In preparation for his meeting with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu’s aides met with senior White House officials to discuss what concessions the Israeli Prime Minister would be prepared to offer regarding the Palestinians. Although they did not provide specific details, they informed the US officials that Netanyahu would address the matter directly during his meeting with Biden.

During the meeting between Biden and Netanyahu, a significant portion of the discussion revolved around the Palestinian component of the Saudi deal. Biden emphasized his desire for Israel to take steps that would preserve the possibility of a two-state solution. Netanyahu, in response, offered a general agreement to take steps that would leave the door open for a future peace agreement with the Palestinians.

It is important to note that Netanyahu has faced challenges within his far-right coalition partners who oppose any moves towards Palestinian statehood. As a result, the Israeli Prime Minister is aiming to limit discussions about potential gestures towards the Palestinians to economic aid for the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority. However, this may not be sufficient for Saudi Arabia, which views itself as a leader in the Arab and Muslim worlds and wants to avoid neglecting the Palestinian cause in exchange for normalizing ties with Israel.

The Biden administration continues to emphasize the importance of a two-state solution and recognizes that the deal being negotiated with Saudi Arabia may be the last opportunity to salvage that framework. Additionally, the deal will need to garner enough support from progressive Democrats, who may require assurances on human rights issues given Saudi Arabia’s record in that area. The Palestinian Authority has already presented a list of potential steps they would like to see taken as part of the normalization talks, but these are still under consideration by both sides.

Negotiations between the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia are expected to conclude by the end of the year. However, the deal will then need to be presented to the Senate and receive the approval of two-thirds of the body, which may prove to be a challenging task. Despite the obstacles, there is hope that this agreement could be a significant step towards maintaining the potential for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

