The Global Consequences of Double Standards in International Support

The United States’ inconsistent level of support for Ukraine compared to Palestinians is eroding its credibility on the global stage, warns Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). As tensions escalate between Israel and Palestine, the White House’s unconditional backing of Israel’s actions is starkly different from its approach to Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 8,000 Palestinians, including many children. Human rights organizations have condemned these actions as ethnic cleansing. Access to vital resources such as food, water, fuel, and medicine has been cut off, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

President Joe Biden faced criticism when he questioned the Palestinian death toll while affirming unwavering support for Israel. This double standard undermines the United States’ moral authority and isolates the country on the global stage, asserts Jayapal.

Drawing a comparison to Russia’s siege of Ukraine, Jayapal emphasizes the need for consistency. The United States rightfully denounced Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and denied them access to essential resources. However, failing to hold Israel accountable for their actions weakens America’s credibility.

The Biden administration’s aid request highlighted this disparity. The president called for $106 billion in aid, with more than half allocated for military assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, over $14 billion was requested for military aid to Israel, which has escalated its offensive in Gaza. While $9 billion would be directed towards humanitarian assistance for both Ukraine and Gaza, it remains uncertain how much would specifically benefit Gaza.

As the largest military backer of aid to Israel, the United States bears responsibility for ensuring accountability. Jayapal stresses the importance of questioning where taxpayer dollars are going and ensuring that Israel adheres to international laws of war. Failing to do so makes the United States complicit in actions that go against global standards.

The dire conditions in Gaza are evident as Palestinians resort to breaking into aid warehouses to access basic necessities. UNRWA reports a growing sense of desperation and warns of the potential collapse of civil order in Gaza if the situation persists.

It is essential for the United States to address the double standards in its international support and strive for consistency in its stance on human rights violations. Upholding moral authority strengthens the nation’s credibility and fosters positive relationships with the international community.