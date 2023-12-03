New Concerns Arise as Conflict Escalates in Southern Gaza

The recent escalation of conflict in southern Gaza has raised renewed concerns about the safety of civilians in the region. Despite a weeklong cease-fire, Israel resumed its assault on Saturday, intensifying its attacks and ordering more neighborhoods to evacuate. The United States and other countries have called on Israel to do more to protect civilians and expressed concerns about the increasing death toll.

Israeli officials cited a terrorist attack in Jerusalem as part of the reason for the resumed fighting. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of achieving their goals through the ground operation and stated that the war will continue until those goals are met. Since the fighting resumed on Friday morning, approximately 200 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in Gaza. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed the significance of the situation and the need to closely monitor the developments.

The overall death toll in Gaza since the start of the war in October has surpassed 15,200, as reported by the health ministry. Although the ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, it noted that 70% of the casualties were women and children. Additionally, more than 40,000 people have been wounded since the war began. Israel claims to be targeting Hamas operatives and attributes civilian casualties to the militants, accusing them of operating in residential areas. However, no evidence has been provided to support these claims.

Amidst the intensified attacks, many of which focused on the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza, there have been calls for residents to evacuate. The military dropped leaflets warning residents to leave, but as of late Friday, there were no reports of large-scale evacuations. This poses a challenge for the 2 million people living in Gaza, as they are confined to a small territory lacking escape routes. Israel has released an online map for residents to locate their position in case of an evacuation, but it has raised more confusion than clarity, as it does not specify where people should evacuate to and assumes access to electricity and stable telecommunications.

As the conflict escalates and the death toll rises, it is crucial to address the concerns regarding the safety of civilians. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely and urge Israel to take further measures to protect innocent lives.

