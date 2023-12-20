New Leadership Needed in Sudan Amidst RSF Gains

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, has successfully taken control of Sudan’s second-largest city, Wad Madani. The army and its supporters were initially confident in repelling the attack but ultimately retreated, leaving behind civilians who are now demanding accountability. As a result, there is a growing call for the resignation of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, with hopes that a new leader could effectively counter the RSF’s advancements.

It is not only civilians who are expressing dissatisfaction with al-Burhan’s leadership. Subordinates within the army are reportedly furious with his handling of the war. However, experts caution that a change in leadership may lead to power struggles within the Sudanese army, potentially further destabilizing the situation.

The capture of Wad Madani has intensified the sentiment among the army’s supporters, who are turning to social media to demand the replacement of al-Burhan. Civilians fear that the RSF may target their own towns and cities next. The RSF’s tactics, which involve looting, sexual violence against women, and the displacement of local populations, have contributed to the widespread support for al-Burhan’s removal. Yousif Ibrahim, echoing the sentiments of many, asserts that al-Burhan is responsible for the fall of various cities and provinces to the RSF.

Amidst these calls for new leadership, concerns arise regarding the potential consequences. The fall of Wad Madani has left many feeling betrayed and uncertain of who to trust. A Sudanese analyst, Hamid Khalafallah, explains that the military’s actions have eroded public support, yet people in the region are hesitant to support the RSF. There is a growing feeling of being lost and abandoned.

While certain voices suggest that al-Burhan’s removal is inevitable once the war ends, others think that recent events may have left him more vulnerable. Speculation surrounds the movements within the army, and it is unclear whether he has been removed due to disagreements among the generals regarding his replacement. Finding a leader with the necessary qualifications and unblemished reputation poses a challenge.

Al-Burhan has positioned himself as Sudan’s de facto head of state throughout the war, resulting in a level of political influence for the army over the RSF. His removal, even if successfully executed, could jeopardize the army’s standing and foreign relations. Furthermore, it risks being perceived as a desperate act, undermining the army’s credibility at a critical time.

Kholood Khair, an expert on Sudan, notes that al-Burhan currently serves as a convenient scapegoat for an army that is gradually losing control. However, Khair believes that generals affiliated with former President Omar al-Bashir and the Islamic movement in Sudan may be inclined to remove al-Burhan once cities like Atbara and Shendi fall to the RSF. These cities hold significant military and political power, and their capture could pave the way for al-Burhan’s sacrifice.

