New Government Initiative to Combat Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms

In a bid to tackle the growing menace of deepfakes, the government has taken decisive action by instructing major social media platforms like Instagram, X, and Facebook to remove such content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint. This move comes in response to a recent incident involving a deepfake video of popular actress Rashmika Mandanna circulating on social media.

Deepfakes refer to digitally manipulated videos that use advanced artificial intelligence techniques to superimpose one person’s face onto another’s body, creating a convincing but false representation. These misleading videos can have serious implications, including damaging a person’s reputation or spreading misinformation.

To address this issue, the government has advised individuals impacted by deepfakes to file a First Information Report (FIR) at their nearest police station and simultaneously report the content to the relevant social media platforms. Social media intermediaries, in turn, are required to comply with this directive to avoid potential legal consequences under the IT Rules.

Under Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, individuals found guilty of personation through the use of computer resources can face imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 lakh. In addition, intermediaries are expected to exercise due diligence by ensuring compliance with rules and regulations, privacy policies, and user agreements. They are also mandated to inform their users not to host any content that impersonates others.

To enforce this directive, social media companies are obligated to take prompt action within 24 hours of receiving a complaint regarding any electronically impersonated content, including artificially morphed images. This entails removing or disabling access to such content.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) is actively monitoring the situation and has emphasized that it will take action if social media platforms fail to comply with these regulations. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized the legal obligation of online platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation and urged individuals impacted by deepfakes to file FIRs and seek legal remedies.

This new government initiative serves as a crucial step towards combating the alarming spread of deepfakes on social media platforms. It not only aims to protect individuals from potential harm but also sends a strong message to those who engage in the creation and dissemination of deceptive and manipulative content.

[source: India Today]