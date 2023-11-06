Post-Tropical Storm Philippe to Bring Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Risks to Eastern Maine

Post-Tropical Storm Philippe is set to make its way into eastern Maine on Saturday night and Sunday morning, posing a risk of flash flooding as it swiftly moves through the area. Although no longer classified as a tropical entity, Philippe’s remnants will approach the coast of eastern Maine, Nova Scotia, or New Brunswick.

As the storm approaches Maine, it will interact with a developing cold front from the west, resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds for the region. The Midcoast area is expected to experience the most significant impacts from the combined systems.

The timing of the storm indicates that rainfall will occur on Saturday and may extend into Sunday morning. Authorities have issued a Flash Flood Watch for central and eastern Maine, cautioning about excessive runoff that could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Debris from Fall foliage may also block storm drains and ditches, further exacerbating the flooding risks.

Additionally, a High Surf Advisory has been issued for Sunday, with forecasters predicting large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet along the coastline of York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo Counties. Swimmers and surfers are warned about dangerous conditions, and localized beach erosion is also a possibility.

Maine’s Total Weather team of meteorologists is diligently tracking this storm and will continue to provide updates as it traverses the region. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this weather event.

