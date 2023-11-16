Remembering the Tragic Loss of the Similar Girls, a Ukrainian Musical Duo

Jerome Michaels, CONTRIBUTOR:

In a time of turmoil and uncertainty, tragedy struck the heart of Ukraine’s music community. The young and vibrant musical duo known as Similar Girls, composed of Svitlana Siemieikina and Kristina Spitsyna, met their unfortunate demise due to the indiscriminate firing of Russian missiles. This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing conflict that plagues the region and the incredible sacrifices made by its people.

The Similar Girls captivated audiences with their soulful Ukrainian rock songs, showcasing their immense talent and passion for music. Through their harmonious voices and enchanting melodies, they found solace and expression amidst the chaos that surrounded them.

Their dedication extended beyond their performances. The duo actively supported the Ukrainian military, using the earnings from their shows to contribute to the defense of their country. Their unwavering patriotism was deeply rooted in their personal connections to the armed forces, with Kristina’s father serving in the National Guard.

On the fateful evening of August 9, Similar Girls took the stage in Zaporizhzhia, a city perilously close to the frontline. Undeterred by the constant threat, they set up their equipment in a bustling neighborhood, where they performed for a captivated audience. Their final song, “We Will Win This War,” resonated deeply, symbolizing their resilience and determination to overcome the adversities they faced.

Tragically, it was after this performance that disaster struck. Sveta’s boyfriend, Mykyta Tunyk, recalls the haunting moment when an explosion reverberated through the air, shattering the tranquil night. The painful reality unfolded as it became clear that Sveta and Kristina had been caught in the destructive path of a missile. Sveta perished immediately, while Kristina held on for a brief moment before succumbing to her injuries.

The news of their untimely deaths sent shockwaves through their small hometown of Matviivka. Devastated friends and family gathered in sorrowful procession, paying their final respects as the Similar Girls were laid to rest side by side.

In the aftermath of this heartbreaking loss, unanswered questions lingered in the minds of those left behind. The painful introspection of whether something more could have been done added to the weight of their grief. But amidst this anguish, the community came together, realizing that any one of them could have faced the same fate.

The memory of the Similar Girls will forever live on, etched into the hearts of those who were touched by their music. They serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people, who continue to face adversity with courage and resilience. As the air raid sirens continue to sound, Ukraine mourns the loss of these talented young musicians, cherishing their artistry and the profound impact they had on their nation.

FAQ

What was the name of the musical duo who tragically lost their lives?

The musical duo that tragically lost their lives was known as Similar Girls.

What kind of music did the Similar Girls perform?

Similar Girls performed Ukrainian rock songs.

What did the duo do with their earnings from their performances?

The Similar Girls used their earnings to support the Ukrainian military.

What was the cause of their untimely deaths?

The Similar Girls were killed by a Russian missile strike.

Where were the Similar Girls buried?

The Similar Girls were buried side by side in their hometown of Matviivka.