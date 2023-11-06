Biden and Australian Prime Minister Strengthen Alliance and Focus on Innovation and Climate Change

During a joint press conference at the White House, President Biden and Australian Prime Minister discussed various topics, including the situation in the Middle East, innovation, and climate change. While acknowledging the right of Israel to defend itself against terrorist attacks, President Biden emphasized the need to protect innocent civilians and increase the flow of essential supplies to Gaza.

Moving forward, both leaders reiterated their commitment to ensuring a future of safety, dignity, and peace for Israelis and Palestinians. President Biden emphasized the importance of a two-state solution and the need for regional integration that recognizes the aspirations of the Palestinian people. He expressed concern over extremist settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank and called for accountability and an immediate end to such actions.

In addition to these discussions, President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison highlighted the advancement of their alliance in various fields. They discussed pioneering advancements in innovation, especially in areas like biotechnology, advanced batteries, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. Their focus on expanding cooperation in these fields aims to address challenges such as hunger, pandemics, natural disasters, and cancer.

Furthermore, the leaders announced the signing of a new Technology Safeguards Agreement, which will allow American space companies to launch vehicles from Australia, opening up new opportunities in the space industry. They also launched a joint artificial intelligence initiative between their national laboratories, focusing on responsible research to tackle pressing global issues.

On the topic of climate change, President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison expressed their shared commitment and discussed the Climate, Critical Minerals, and Clean Energy Compact established in May. This initiative aims to enhance climate cooperation while also focusing on defense and economic cooperation. Efforts are already underway to develop secure critical minerals supply chains and invest in sustainable infrastructure in the Pacific Islands.

By strengthening their alliance in innovation and climate change, President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison aim to foster a brighter and more prosperous future for both countries and the global community as a whole.