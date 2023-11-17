A New Era Begins: The Passing of the Torch at Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall

In a significant milestone for the military, the world will witness the retirement of GEN Milley and the transfer of the CJCS responsibility to Gen Brown. This historic event will take place at Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall at 1000, symbolizing the beginning of a new era.

Reverberating with the weight of their years of service and the countless lives affected by their leadership, the ceremony promises to be a powerful and emotional occasion. As the public, we have the privilege of witnessing this momentous event through various channels.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcasted live on Defense.gov and channel 2 in the Pentagon. Additionally, the Department of Defense will also stream the event on various social media platforms, ensuring its accessibility to a wider audience.

With the retirement of GEN Milley, a highly revered figure known for his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the armed forces, the military bids farewell to a true leader. During his tenure, GEN Milley has played a vital role in shaping the military landscape, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

As the baton is passed to Gen Brown, the weight of responsibility falls onto his capable shoulders. Gen Brown, with his distinguished career and extensive experience, is poised to lead with integrity and vision. The assumption of the CJCS responsibility marks a new chapter in the military’s history, signaling fresh perspectives and ideas that will shape the future of our armed forces.

FAQ:

Q: What is the CJCS responsibility?

A: The CJCS (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) is the highest-ranking military officer in the United States Armed Forces and serves as the principal military advisor to the President and the Secretary of Defense.

Q: Where can I watch the event online?

A: You can watch the event live on Defense.gov and on the Department of Defense’s social media platforms.

Q: What time does the event start?

A: The event will begin at 1000 at Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall.

Q: Why is this event significant?

A: This event marks the retirement of GEN Milley and the assumption of the CJCS responsibility by Gen Brown, signifying a transition of leadership and a new era for the military.

Q: Will there be any other channels broadcasting the event?

A: Channel 2 in the Pentagon will also be broadcasting the event.