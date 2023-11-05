Hezbollah Leader Urges Ceasefire in Gaza, Maintains Lebanon’s Border Security

Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, alleviating fears in Lebanon of an impending war with Israel. In a televised address, Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah and Iran had no prior knowledge of Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7 that sparked the current conflict. He also emphasized that all options were on the table for a potential intensification with Israel if the crisis in Gaza worsened.

Nasrallah attributed the blame for the high number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza to the United States and warned of the possibility of a broader war. However, he clarified that Lebanon’s involvement in the conflict has been limited to the southern region since October 8, countering speculations of an all-out war.

The speech by Nasrallah brought relief to Lebanon, where anxiety had been mounting about the country’s potential entanglement in a wider confrontation. Many Lebanese considered Nasrallah’s word as the decisive factor in determining whether Lebanon would join the conflict. As Beirut-based expert Nicholas Blanford noted, Nasrallah’s remarks provided reassurance that Lebanon was not plunging into an all-out war.

While Lebanon awaits Nasrallah’s next steps, his speech highlighted Hezbollah’s efforts along the Lebanon-Israel border. Nasrallah expressed that Gaza remained the primary front and Lebanon’s border security would remain secondary for now. He emphasized the significance of the ongoing battle in Gaza and drew parallels to Hezbollah’s resilience in the 2006 war against Israel.

Despite Nasrallah’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza, he acknowledged that Hamas must withstand the Israeli military’s onslaught. He argued that eliminating Hamas was an unattainable goal and suggested that as long as Hamas could hold out against Israel, intervention from Hezbollah might not be necessary.

In conclusion, Nasrallah’s address delivered a mixed message: advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza while keeping the option open for further escalation with Israel. As Lebanon remains on high alert, the immediate priority is the stability of the southern region and averting a wider conflict.