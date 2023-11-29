The Release of Palestinian Prisoners and the Complexities of Israel’s Justice System in the Occupied West Bank

In a recent development, Fatima Shahin, a resident of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, has been released after spending seven months in an Israeli prison. Shahin was initially accused of attempted murder but was never charged or given an opportunity to defend herself. She, along with 38 other Palestinians, was released as part of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, which also saw the release of Israeli hostages.

This release sheds light on the controversial justice system in the occupied West Bank, where a majority of the released prisoners, including Shahin, had been detained without being charged, put on trial, or given a chance to defend themselves. Some of them were held under a murky military justice system that allows Israel to hold individuals indefinitely without trial or charge. This system has been in place since Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 and operates two distinct justice systems: a military court system for Palestinians and civilian courts for Jewish settlers.

The existence of these different systems stems from the fact that, under international law, Israel is not allowed to impose its own legal system on the West Bank. However, human rights organizations like B’Tselem argue that these courts serve as a mechanism for Israel to maintain control over the Palestinian population.

Fatima Shahin’s experience in detention further highlights the flaws in this system. She was denied access to a lawyer and was not allowed to communicate with her family while recovering from serious injuries sustained during her arrest. She vehemently denies the accusations against her and claims that she was shot at by Israeli forces, resulting in partial paralysis.

The Israeli Prison Service maintains that the prisoners released were serving time for serious crimes, such as attempted murder and assault. However, information provided by Israeli authorities reveals that most of them had not been charged or convicted of any crime. This raises questions about the fairness and transparency of the justice system.

One controversial aspect of Israeli detention practices is administrative detention, which allows Israeli authorities to hold individuals indefinitely on security grounds without trial or charge. Many detainees, like those on the list published by the Israeli Ministry of Justice, have not been charged or sentenced for any crime. Instead, they are held based on classified evidence, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and unable to defend themselves.

Under Israeli law, administrative detention can last for up to six months but can be renewed indefinitely. According to data obtained from the Israel Prison Service, about half of the more than 1,300 Palestinians held in administrative detention as of September had been detained for more than six months. While Israeli officials claim that this practice is in line with international law and the Geneva Convention, it has been widely criticized as cruel and inhumane.

The release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages is a significant development, but it also brings attention to the complexities and flaws in Israel’s justice system in the occupied West Bank. The lack of transparency, indefinite detention without charge or trial, and the use of administrative detention raise concerns about the fairness and human rights of Palestinian detainees.

