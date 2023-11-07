Israeli Families Unite in Search for Missing Loved Ones

In the wake of the invasion by Hamas terrorists in Israel, families of missing Israelis are coming together to demand answers and action. Unlike past incidents, where only a single set of parents took up the cause, this time hundreds of families have formed their own battalion, determined to bring their loved ones home.

The effort began shortly after the invasion when families realized that the overwhelmed government would not be able to give immediate attention to their search. Haim Rubinstein, a communications professional, took it upon himself to organize the families, starting with a WhatsApp group. Within days, the group grew to include relatives of 341 missing Israelis.

Pictures and names of the missing have been shared across social media platforms, gaining widespread attention. In addition, an initiative led by the US-based National Council of Jewish Women has enlisted the support of prominent women activists and celebrities to call for the release of all women and children held by Hamas.

Recently, family members of the missing Israelis had the opportunity to meet with US President Joe Biden, who pledged to seek out all the hostages. This has raised questions among the families about the lack of attention from the Israeli government, with one family member asking, “Where’s the prime minister of Israel? Why isn’t he talking to us?”

While the coalition of families did have a meeting with Gal Hirsch, the general in charge of the hostage issue, they are still searching for answers. Their demands include the immediate release of all hostages, the opening of a humanitarian corridor for medical care, and the intervention of world leaders.

This collective effort by the families shows the determination and resilience of the Israeli people in the face of adversity. Their unity and global support may be the key to bringing their missing loved ones back home safely.