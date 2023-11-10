Israel Forms Committee to Investigate Spyware Scandal and Protect Citizens’ Privacy

In a significant move to address the police spyware scandal that recently shook the nation, the Israeli cabinet has voted to establish a committee tasked with examining law enforcement’s use of spyware technology. The committee, granted investigative powers by the government, will specifically focus on the conduct of the police and the State Attorney’s Office regarding the procurement, surveillance, and data collection through cyber tools.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who initially requested the committee, emphasized the importance of exposing the truth behind the spyware affair and preventing any further violations of Israeli citizens’ right to privacy. The revelations of police usage of sophisticated cellphone hacking technology to illegally access citizens’ devices have raised serious concerns among the public.

The committee’s findings will play a crucial role in formulating a regulatory framework for the use of advanced surveillance tools. The aim is to rebuild public trust, which was severely damaged by the Pegasus affair, and ensure that citizens’ privacy rights are safeguarded.

While the establishment of this committee demonstrates a strong commitment to addressing the spyware scandal, there have been opposing views within the legal community. Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon expressed concerns that the committee’s inquiry might interfere with ongoing cases. However, the justice minister and sources close to him have reassured that the committee’s focus will be limited to examining the use of spyware technology by police investigators.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara also raised objections, citing jurisdictional limitations and the potential interference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing trial. Despite these concerns, the cabinet has proceeded with the establishment of the committee to ensure a thorough examination of the matter.

Former District Court judge Moshe Drori has been appointed to lead the committee. However, this decision has drawn criticisms due to Drori’s previous criticism of former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who oversaw the indictment against Netanyahu. Detractors argue that Drori’s appointment raises questions about his impartiality in overseeing the investigation.

Overall, the formation of this committee reflects the Israeli government’s commitment to address the spyware scandal and protect citizens’ privacy rights. Through a comprehensive inquiry and regulatory measures, the aim is to prevent similar incidents in the future and restore public trust in law enforcement agencies.