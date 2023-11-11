Get the Most Out of Your Trial: What’s Included and Frequently Asked Questions

Are you ready to dive into the world of digital access with FT.com? During your trial period, you’ll have the opportunity to explore everything our platform has to offer. Whether you’re seeking comprehensive global news or in-depth analysis, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you can expect during your trial:

Standard Digital Access: With this package, you’ll have access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Stay informed about the latest developments in the business world and gain valuable insights into key market trends. It’s your passport to staying ahead in an ever-changing landscape.

Premium Digital Access: Upgrade to our Premium Digital package to unlock even greater benefits. In addition to all the features of Standard Digital, you’ll gain access to our premier business column, Lex. Furthermore, you’ll receive 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. It’s the ultimate experience for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the business world.

Changing Your Plan: Your trial period is the perfect time to explore our offerings and decide which plan suits you best. You have the flexibility to change your plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. Take full control of your subscription and choose the package that aligns with your preferences.

What Happens at the End of Your Trial: If you don’t take any action, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. For $69 per month, you’ll continue to enjoy complete access to our platform. However, we also offer cost-saving options. You can change your plan online in the “Settings & Account” section or opt to pay annually, saving 20% on your subscription.

Cancelation and Downgrading: We understand that circumstances change. If you decide to cancel or downgrade your subscription, you can do so at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and follow the instructions. Please note that you will still have access to your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

Payment Options: You can conveniently make payments using credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal. We support multiple forms of payment, allowing you to choose the method that best suits your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What can I expect during my trial period?

– You will have complete digital access to FT.com with all the features offered in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

2. Can I change my plan during the trial?

– Absolutely! You have the freedom to change your plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

3. What happens at the end of my trial?

– If you take no action, you will be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. However, you can change your plan online or choose to pay annually to save 20% on your subscription.

4. Can I cancel my subscription?

– Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time online. After cancelation, you will still have access until the end of your current billing period.

5. What payment methods do you accept?

– We accept credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal for your convenience. Choose the payment method that works best for you.

Embark on your trial journey with FT.com and get the most out of your digital experience. Stay informed, gain insights, and make better decisions in the dynamic world of business and finance.