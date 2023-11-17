The Flow of Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia Surges Amidst Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an increasing number of ethnic Armenians are fleeing their homes and seeking refuge in Armenia. The surge in refugees follows Azerbaijan’s military operation to gain control over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians.

Reports from various media outlets, including Russia, Armenia’s long-standing ally, indicate that as of early morning on Monday, nearly 3,000 people have crossed the border from Nagorno-Karabakh into Armenia. Eyewitnesses at the border have observed a significant exodus of Nagorno-Karabakh residents, particularly those who have access to cars and fuel, raising concerns about potential expulsions or retaliation from Azerbaijan.

To address the dire situation, the Armenian government in Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital, Stepanakert, announced that families who have been left homeless due to the recent military operation and wish to leave the region will be safely transported to Armenia. The Armenian leadership is making every effort to protect and support those affected by the conflict.

In addition to the influx of refugees, an ambulance convoy carrying 23 wounded Armenian soldiers, escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has made its way from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. This humanitarian gesture aims to provide necessary medical treatment and care for those injured in the conflict.

The brief fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of more than 200 lives, with over 400 individuals sustaining injuries, as reported by Armenian sources. In response to humanitarian concerns, Azerbaijan has expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of ethnic Armenians residing in the territory.

Armenia, recognizing the urgent need for international intervention, has called for the deployment of a United Nations (UN) mission to Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission’s primary objective would be to monitor the human rights situation and ensure the well-being of ethnic Armenians in the region. In a speech to UN delegates in New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of the international community’s involvement in addressing the crisis.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, with demonstrators accusing the government of failing to safeguard the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. These protests underline the deep concerns and frustrations felt by the Armenian population regarding the current situation.

As the conflict continues to unfold, it is essential to prioritize the well-being and safety of the affected individuals. The international community must unite and take prompt action to alleviate the suffering caused by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, ultimately working towards a peaceful resolution and the restoration of stability in the region.

