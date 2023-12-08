Mourning the Loss of a Respected Literary Scholar in Palestine

In a tragic incident that shook Gaza City, renowned writer and literary scholar Refaat Alareer lost his life in an air strike on Wednesday. Alongside him, his brother, sister, and four of their children also perished. The Palestinian community is in mourning, deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented individual.

Alareer was known for his expertise in English literature and was a dedicated professor at Gaza’s Islamic University. His passion for teaching went beyond the classroom, as he viewed the English language as a way to defy the intellectual, academic, and cultural blockade imposed on Gaza.

As one of the founders of “We Are Not Numbers,” a Palestinian non-profit organization established in 2015, Alareer aimed to tell the stories of Palestinians from a personal perspective, going beyond the statistics often seen in the news. Through this initiative, writers from around the world collaborated with young people in Gaza, shedding light on the lives and struggles of Palestinians.

His contributions to the literary world were remarkable. Alareer co-edited the book “Gaza Unsilenced” and served as the editor of “Gaza Writes Back: Short Stories from Young Writers in Gaza, Palestine.” These works provided a platform for Palestinian voices to be heard and highlighted the resilience and creativity of the Gazan people.

Many individuals who knew Alareer personally have shared their heartfelt tributes on social media. Former student Jehad Abusalim described him as a caring mentor who went above and beyond for his students. Palestinian-American author and activist Susan Abulhawa expressed her admiration, highlighting Alareer’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment.

In light of a statement made by Alareer during an interview with the BBC, controversy ensued. Alareer referred to a previous attack by Hamas as “legitimate and moral,” making a comparison to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Although his comments caused offense, it is important to note that they were in reference to the attack and did not reflect his work as a writer and educator.

The loss of Alareer is a significant blow to the Palestinian literary community and the broader community in Gaza. His passion, intellect, and creativity will be sorely missed. As we mourn this loss, let us remember and honor his legacy, keeping his stories alive for generations to come.

