A Caribbean Island Transformed: Redonda’s Remarkable Journey to a Wildlife Paradise

Amidst the vast expanse of the Caribbean Sea lies a small island that has undergone a remarkable ecological transformation. Redonda, once a desolate rock devoid of life, has now blossomed into a vibrant haven for wildlife. This awe-inspiring metamorphosis has captured the attention of environmentalists worldwide, who now celebrate another significant milestone in Redonda’s journey – its official designation as a protected area by the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

The newly established Redonda Ecosystem Reserve encompasses not only the island itself but also includes the surrounding seagrass meadows and coral reefs, spanning an expansive 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres). This achievement is not only a cause for celebration but also a testament to Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to conserving nature. In fact, with the establishment of the reserve, the country has surpassed the global target of protecting 30% of the planet for nature by 2030.

Redonda’s transformation from a barren moonscape to a thriving wildlife sanctuary is the result of a collaborative effort led by the local NGO, the Environmental Awareness Group (EAG), in partnership with the government and international organizations such as Fauna and Flora International (FFI). By eradicating invasive species like black rats and relocating goats introduced by early colonists, the once devastated island experienced a resurgence of greenery, attracting numerous native species.

One of the most significant aspects of Redonda’s success is the involvement of the local community. Antiguans and Barbudans, who affectionately refer to Redonda as “the rock,” have become passionate advocates for its protection. The pride and connection to the island are palpable, with residents actively participating in the restoration efforts and acting as guardians of Redonda’s biodiversity.

Looking towards the future, the EAG is exploring the feasibility of reintroducing species that once called Redonda home, including the burrowing owl. To ensure the island remains free of invasive species, a robust governance system is being implemented, utilizing surveillance cameras and strict guidelines for local fishing activities. Redonda’s restoration and protection are critical, considering the high extinction rates faced by Caribbean islands.

Since the restoration project began, Redonda has experienced a remarkable resurgence. Fifteen species of land birds have returned to the island, alongside a substantial increase in populations of endemic lizards like the critically endangered Redonda ground dragon. The success of Redonda serves as a beacon of hope for small developing islands grappling with the challenges of climate change, offering tangible proof that proactive conservation efforts can make a difference.

As the coordinator of the reserve, Johnella Bradshaw is not only proud of the achievements but also determined to ensure that the protected status of Redonda is not just a symbolic gesture. Recognizing the urgent threat of climate change and the vulnerabilities faced by her country, she emphasizes the need for collective action. Redonda’s journey is a shining example of what can be accomplished when communities and nations come together for a common cause.

