Red Wine Takes Over Portuguese Town as Tanks Burst at Local Distillery

A small town in Portugal recently experienced an extraordinary event when millions of liters of red wine flooded its streets. São Lourenço do Bairro found itself in an unusual situation as two large tanks at the nearby Destilaria Levira distillery ruptured, releasing approximately 2.2 million liters (581,000 gallons) of wine.

The dramatic incident was captured on video and quickly went viral. The footage shows a “river of wine” flowing down a hilly street, overflowing its curbs.

No injuries were reported, but at least one cellar was flooded as a result. Local authorities are now focusing on repairing the damage caused by the accident and taking measures to prevent the spilled wine from impacting nearby farms, vineyards, and water supplies.

Destilaria Levira, deeply regretting the incident, has taken responsibility for the cleanup costs. Situated near Portugal’s coast, the distillery is located about an hour’s drive south from Porto.

The large quantity of wine had been stored at the distillery as part of the government’s “crisis distillation” program. This initiative aims to remove excess wine from the market ahead of the upcoming harvest. The wine was set to be converted into alcohol.

While Portugal may have the highest wine consumption rate per capita globally, the country is currently facing challenges in the wine industry. Wine consumption in Portugal has declined by 34%, according to the European Union, which attributes this decrease to issues such as inflation and other external pressures. Similarly, major wine-producing countries like France and Germany are also experiencing double-digit drops in wine consumption.

Destilaria Levira is investigating the cause of the tank rupture that led to the wine flooding the town’s streets. The distillery expressed gratitude to local firefighters, who managed to contain some of the spilled wine and transport it to a treatment plant.

