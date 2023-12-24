The Uncertain Future of Global Economy Amidst Rising Political Tensions

As the world grapples with ongoing military conflicts and economic uncertainty, the risk of volatility in the global economy continues to grow. The recent attacks on shipping traffic in the Red Sea straits by militants in Yemen have added a new layer of instability to an already fragile world economy. This, coupled with other geopolitical tensions, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, has thrown the global economy off balance.

In addition to these challenges, the coming year is set to witness a wave of national elections across the globe. With more than two billion people from approximately 50 countries heading to the polls, the outcomes of these elections will have a significant impact on the world economy. These countries, including economic powerhouses like India, Indonesia, Mexico, the United States, and the European Union, account for 60 percent of the world’s economic output.

These elections come at a time when trust in governments is dwindling, societies are deeply divided, and there is widespread anxiety about economic prospects. Even in countries where elections are not truly fair, leaders are acutely aware of the influence of economic conditions on public sentiment. For instance, Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin recently implemented policies to stabilize the ruble and control prices ahead of Russia’s upcoming presidential elections.

The results of these elections will shape crucial policy decisions, including subsidies for industries, tax breaks, technology transfers, regulatory controls, trade barriers, and investments. The rise of populist leaders through these electoral victories could lead to tighter control over trade, foreign investment, and immigration. Such policies have the potential to reshape the global economy in ways we have not experienced before.

Increasing skepticism about globalization has been fueled by stagnant incomes, declining standards of living, and growing inequality in many parts of the world. However, a world with reduced trade would mean diminishing incomes for all. This raises concerns about a potential “vicious cycle,” where the election of right-wing nationalists further weakens global growth and adversely affects economic well-being.

The parallels between recent events and those of the past are striking. Economists have drawn comparisons between current economic situations and those of the 1970s. However, it is the 1930s that truly come to mind for many experts, a time of political upheaval and declining trade that led to populism and extreme politics.

The upcoming elections in key countries like India, Taiwan, and Mexico will have far-reaching implications for economic policies and global dynamics. Other significant events, such as the U.S. presidential election, will also exert substantial influence on the world economy. The United States’ approach to trade deals, protectionist policies, and international alliances will be crucial factors.

Amidst all this uncertainty, next year’s global economic outlook remains mixed. While growth remains sluggish in most parts of the world, many developing countries are teetering on the brink of sovereign debt defaults. On the positive side, inflation rates have fallen, prompting central banks to lower interest rates or maintain the status quo. Lower borrowing costs could stimulate investment and encourage home buying.

As the world continues to witness fractures and divisions, security concerns are increasingly factoring into economic decisions. Nations like China, India, and Turkey have turned to Russia for oil, gas, and coal following Europe’s reduced purchases due to geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, the escalating tensions between China and the United States have led to significant investments in industries deemed essential for national security.

In conclusion, the forthcoming national elections pose substantial risks and uncertainties for the global economy. The outcomes of these elections will shape economic policies and global alliances. While challenges persist, there are also opportunities for growth and progress. It is essential for policymakers and global leaders to navigate these turbulent times with prudence and cooperation to ensure a prosperous future for the world economy.

