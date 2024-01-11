The Red Sea Crisis: International Pressure Mounts to Stop Houthi Attacks

The recent escalation of Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea has prompted a firm response from the United Nations Security Council. In a resolution passed despite abstentions from Russia and China, the council called for an immediate end to these attacks and demanded the release of the Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier that was seized by the Houthi rebels. The attacks have caused disruptions to maritime commerce, with shipping companies diverting their routes and adding significant time and cost to their journeys.

The situation took a concerning turn when the St Nikolas, a ship off the coast of Oman, was attacked and boarded. While the perpetrators have not yet been identified, there is speculation that this incident may be the work of Iranians rather than the Houthi rebels. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that further attacks could trigger a military response from Western countries.

The attacks in the Red Sea have raised alarm bells among Western allies and Saudi Arabia. They have united in their conviction that these acts of aggression must cease. There have been allegations that the Houthi rebels are specifically targeting ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports in solidarity with Hamas’s conflict in Gaza. However, investigations have revealed that many targeted vessels have no connection to Israel whatsoever.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Israel finds itself defending against accusations of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice. These hearings are set to take place over several years and are aimed at determining whether emergency measures should be imposed on Israel to suspend its military actions in Gaza.

Key to the Security Council resolution is the recognition of the right of member states to defend their vessels from attack, in accordance with international law. This implicitly endorses Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational naval task force led by the United States that has been protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from Houthi missile and drone attacks.

The adoption of the resolution faced opposition from Russia, which questioned the legitimacy of the task force and insisted that the war in Gaza should be recognized as a root cause of the Houthi strikes. Despite their abstentions from the vote, Russia and China could not prevent the resolution from passing.

Significantly, the resolution also highlights the large-scale violations of the arms embargo against the Houthis. It calls on all member states to adhere to their obligations and condemns the provision of arms to the rebel group. With concerns over the disruption to maritime commerce in the Red Sea, there are fears that energy and food prices may increase if the situation persists.

As the international community grapples with the Red Sea crisis, maritime analysts and government officials have emphasized the urgent need to address these ongoing disruptions. The decrease in the number of vessels passing through the Red Sea and the increase in voyages through alternative routes, such as the Cape of Good Hope, have raised concerns about the potential impact on global trade, energy supplies, and food prices.

In the case of the recent attack on the St Nikolas, investigations are ongoing to determine the motives and identity of the assailants. The ship’s managers have reported the loss of contact with the vessel and its crew. Speculation has arisen due to the ship’s past involvement in carrying Iranian oil, which is subject to international sanctions.

The international community remains vigilant and committed to resolving the Red Sea crisis. Efforts to stop the Houthi attacks and ensure the safety of maritime commerce continue, with the hope of restoring stability and preserving global trade and security.

