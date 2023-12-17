Exploring Innovative Solutions to Enhance Maritime Security

The ever-increasing number of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea has sparked a search for new technologies to ensure the safety of commercial shipping. As armed assailants continue to target merchant ships, it has become crucial to find innovative solutions to counter these threats. While traditional methods have been employed in the past, such as using lethal and non-lethal weapons against assailants, new technologies offer a fresh perspective on maritime security.

Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRADs) are one such technology that shows promise. Developed by Genasys, these devices emit a high-frequency tone, causing extreme discomfort for anyone within its range. The LRAD can project sound up to an impressive distance of 3,000m (9,843ft) while automatically tracking its target. Even if assailants wear ear protection, the LRAD’s effects cannot be entirely mitigated, as it targets the small bones in the face and jaw that assist with hearing. Some commercial vessels, including container ships, have already embraced this technology by installing LRAD systems that can be remotely controlled from the bridge. This allows crew members to direct the LRAD at incoming threats, deterring potential attackers.

Despite its effectiveness, LRADs are not foolproof. There have been instances where assailants have managed to shoot the device, rendering it non-functional. However, LRADs have successfully been used in the past to fend off attacks by Somali pirates. While there may be limitations, LRADs remain a valuable tool in the arsenal of ship owners seeking to enhance the security of their vessels.

The increasing dangers faced by commercial shipping extend far beyond the Red Sea. Conflicts and geopolitical tensions have introduced risks to important waterways worldwide. In the Black Sea, for instance, ships are vulnerable due to the war in Ukraine. Similarly, the conflict in Gaza has seen a rise in attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) cautions that Somali piracy, while less prevalent, remains a latent threat. Incidents of piracy still occur in regions such as the Gulf of Guinea and the Singapore Strait, further emphasizing the need for enhanced maritime security measures.

Ship owners looking for guidance on fortifying their vessels can turn to the Best Management Practices (BMP) 5. This comprehensive guide, created collaboratively by various shipping industry organizations, provides invaluable advice on strengthening doors and windows, maintaining situational awareness from the bridge, and implementing additional security measures. Furthermore, the BMP 5 suggests creative approaches such as utilizing well-constructed dummies strategically placed around the ship to create the illusion of a larger crew on watch. Razor wire and barrier systems can also serve as deterrents, preventing assailants from climbing onto the vessel.

As maritime threats continue to evolve, it is crucial to remain at the forefront of technological advancements and ensure the safety of commercial shipping. LRADs, along with other innovative measures mentioned, present viable options to deter attacks on merchant vessels. With ongoing efforts to enhance maritime security, the industry can adapt to meet new challenges head-on and safeguard the vital trade routes on which global commerce relies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are LRADs?

A: LRADs are long-range acoustic devices that emit high-frequency tones to communicate or disorient potential threats.

Q: How do LRADs work?

A: LRADs emit a loud, disorienting tone that can cause extreme discomfort within its range. The devices can project sound over long distances while automatically tracking their targets.

Q: Can LRADs be effective against assailants wearing ear protection?

A: Yes, LRADs target the small bones in the face and jaw responsible for hearing, making ear protection less effective in reducing the device’s effects.

Q: Are LRADs widely used?

A: LRADs are installed on some large commercial vessels, such as container ships, and are employed by the US Navy, nuclear power plants, and yacht owners, among others.

Q: Are LRADs impervious to damage?

A: No, LRADs can be shot and rendered non-functional. However, they have proven successful in deterring attacks by Somali pirates in the past.

Q: What additional security measures can be taken to protect merchant vessels?

A: The Best Management Practices (BMP) 5 guide provides recommendations, including fortifying doors and windows, ensuring situational awareness from the bridge, using well-constructed dummies strategically, and implementing razor wire and barrier systems.