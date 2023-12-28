A Rise in Prices: The Impact of Red Sea Attacks on U.S. Consumers

The recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels have created a ripple effect that is likely to affect consumers in the United States. As a result of these attacks, cargo carriers are taking longer routes to avoid the dangerous waters, leading to increased costs for both shippers and consumers.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have been targeting cargo ships with drones and missiles, claiming it as retaliation for Israel’s actions in the Gaza war. These attacks have forced shipping giants like Maersk, CMA CGM, and COSCO to reroute their shipments around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. These maneuvers are not only time-consuming but also costly, which will ultimately impact the prices of consumer goods.

The CEO of Flexport, a logistics technology company, Ryan Petersen, stated that most shipping carriers are expected to avoid the Red Sea through China’s Lunar New Year festival. This two-week period leading up to the festival is traditionally a peak period for shippers, as they rush to deliver goods before the holiday begins on February 10th.

Rerouting vessels around South Africa or through the Panama Canal increases the costs of transportation, which, in turn, affects the prices of goods shipped from Asia to the U.S. East Coast. Petersen estimates that the longer journey adds about 8 percent to shipping times, leading to a significant increase in the prices of ocean freight.

While the rising costs will impact a wide range of consumer goods, it is important to note that certain goods like food, raw materials, and energy prices will remain unaffected. However, the majority of products typically found in stores will experience price increases due to the longer shipping routes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the reasons for the rerouting of ships?

A: The rerouting of ships is a result of recent attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, forcing cargo carriers to avoid the dangerous waters.

Q: How are consumers affected by these attacks?

A: Consumers can expect an increase in prices for various goods as shipping carriers take longer routes, resulting in higher transportation costs that are ultimately passed on to the consumers.

Q: Are there any goods that will not be affected by the price increases?

A: Goods such as food, raw materials, and energy prices will remain unaffected by the increased shipping costs.

