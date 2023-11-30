Hamas and Israel Working Towards Truce Extension with Potential Hostage Releases

Both Hamas and Israel are engaged in negotiations to extend the ongoing truce between the two parties. While the pause in fighting has allowed for the release of some hostages, experts believe that a resumption of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip is inevitable.

During the first five days of the truce, Hamas released 81 hostages, mainly women and children. Israel, in turn, released 180 Palestinian women and minors from prison. However, there are reports that Hamas is not in possession of all the hostages, and it is estimated that more than 40 hostages are held by other groups or individuals.

For Israel, extending the truce would mean the return of more hostages. This is particularly important for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under pressure from the Israeli public to bring the hostages home. On the other hand, Hamas views the truce extension as an opportunity to regroup and benefit from the aid gradually entering the besieged territory.

Gershon Baskin, a former Israeli hostage negotiator, highlights the main interest of Israelis in bringing the hostages home. He believes that Hamas is unlikely to release Israeli soldiers as part of the current deal, as they only want to keep them as hostages. However, the exact number of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas remains undisclosed.

With the truce extension, Hamas may also be hoping to exert international pressure on Israel to avoid a resumption of the war. However, Israeli society is largely supportive of eliminating Hamas once and for all, making negotiations more complex.

While it is suggested that Hamas may be propagating news of missing hostages as a delay tactic, experts argue that the group is too powerful and centralized in the Gaza enclave to lose track of the hostages.

As negotiations continue, both Israel and Hamas navigate the delicate balance of their respective interests, with the eventual resumption of hostilities looming in the background.

