The Red Cross Calls for Immediate Access to Hostages in Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is actively engaging with senior officials of Hamas in an effort to secure access to hostages held in Gaza, according to a statement made to The Times of Israel. Sarah Davies, representing ICRC Israel and the Occupied Territories, confirmed that the organization is in direct communication with Hamas at the highest levels, making demands to see the hostages and facilitate contact with their families. Immediate access is being called for in order to ensure the well-being of the hostages and to provide much-needed support to their distraught families.

Davies emphasized that the ICRC offered its support to Israeli officials immediately after the attack took place on October 7. The organization remains in regular communication with Israeli authorities as it continues its efforts to secure the release of the hostages.

Families of the hostages have publicly appealed to the Red Cross for action and have met with ICRC representatives to express their concerns. Addressing the organization’s seemingly silent approach, Davies explained that the ICRC believes its most effective work is conducted behind the scenes, advocating for the best interests of those in need behind closed doors. By maintaining a low profile and directly engaging with influential individuals, the ICRC aims to bring about meaningful change for the hostages and their families.

It is important to note that the ICRC has had a presence in the Gaza Strip for many years, underscoring its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance in the region. Davies reinforced the ICRC’s position that all forms of sexual violence in armed conflicts, both international and non-international, are clear violations of international humanitarian law.

In the aftermath of the attack, distressing footage shared by Hamas revealed evidence of violent rape committed by the terrorists. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Tel Aviv, confirmed reports of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas in the attack.

The ICRC’s primary focus remains the victims and their well-being. The organization stands ready to provide any necessary humanitarian assistance and to act as a neutral intermediary for those deprived of their liberty or held captive.

Authorities have confirmed that Hamas is holding 126 hostages since the attack, up from the initial estimate of 150. The number may continue to fluctuate as bodies are identified and recovered from attack sites in southern Israel. Israeli forces have also recovered some of the hostages’ bodies during raids into Gaza. Hamas claims that 22 hostages were killed in Israeli strikes but has not provided evidence to support the claim. The terror group has threatened to retaliate with further casualties in response to unannounced Israeli strikes on civilian targets.

