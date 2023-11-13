Aid Convoy Attacked in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

In a disturbing incident, an aid convoy in Gaza City was targeted and attacked, leaving a driver with minor injuries. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that two trucks were damaged during the attack. The convoy was on a mission to deliver crucial medical supplies, including to Al Quds hospital operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The ICRC expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing the importance of respecting and protecting humanitarian workers as stipulated by international humanitarian law. However, the organization did not identify the source of the attack on the convoy, which consisted of five trucks and two ICRC vehicles.

Following the attack, the convoy modified its course to ensure the safe delivery of the medical supplies to al-Shifa Hospital. Moreover, it provided assistance by accompanying six ambulances carrying critically wounded patients to the Rafah crossing for transfer to Egypt. The ICRC underlined the challenging circumstances under which humanitarian personnel operate and stressed that the provision of vital aid to medical facilities is an obligation under international humanitarian law.

The ICRC plays a crucial role in Gaza, escorting patients and facilitating the transportation of released captives. Unfortunately, the situation in the region remains dire. Since October 7, the Israeli bombardment has resulted in the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians, with approximately 40 percent being children, according to Gaza’s health officials. The conflict has also led to a significant displacement, with nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents seeking refuge, including at hospitals where makeshift shelters have been set up.

These attacks have taken a toll on the healthcare system in Gaza, as hospitals struggle to operate amid severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies. The United Nations has warned that essential services in Gaza, such as health, sanitation, water, and food, are on the brink of collapse.

FAQ:

1) What is the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)?

The ICRC is a neutral organization based in Geneva that aims to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to those affected by armed conflicts and other situations of violence.

2) What is international humanitarian law (IHL)?

International humanitarian law encompasses a set of rules that seek to limit the effects of armed conflicts on civilians and combatants. These rules aim to protect individuals who are not participating in the hostilities and regulate the conduct of parties engaged in the conflict.

